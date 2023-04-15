INEC denying us our voting right, Voters allege

Registered voters in Abakaliki North Constituency, Ebonyi State, have expressed concerns over alleged disenfranchisement by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The voters made the claims at the Achi/Udemezue polling unit 019, where they were expected to cast their votes for their preferred candidates.

According to the voters, they were originally registered to vote at polling booth 009, but INEC created new polling units, and some of them were transferred to polling booth 019.

However, they claim that during the previous presidential election, voters who could not find their names at booth 009 were directed to booth 019, and they were able to vote.

Mr Leonard…