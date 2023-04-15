Leading our party to victory difficult task — APC

The elected All Progressive Congress (APC) Kogi state governorship candidate, Alhaji Ahmed Ododo Usman has said that the task of leading his Party to victory in the next governorship election in the state is a herculean one but it is a task they must accomplish by the grace of God.

He made this known on Saturday while delivering his acceptance speech on the occasion of his nomination as the governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

He mentioned that although, they are all eminently qualified to fly the flag of the Party only one of them can do so at a time, and so he thanked them all most profoundly for supporting his…