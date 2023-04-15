Maximum shishi: Metaphor for state failure

Our story begins in Ibbi town of Niger State where local vigilantes did something novel but yet so natural this week: they attacked the terrorists who had routinely raided their community for years. By the time the dust settled, the vigilantes had killed no fewer than 50 of the blood merchants. For years, the killers had made mincemeat of the Ibbi people, but the recent invasion during which they had abducted 12 persons proved to be the last straw. The hunters became the hunted as enraged Ibbi vigilantes razed their camps at the bottom of a mountain within the Kainji National Park. From Ibbi, let’s move to the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, where a gang of murderous…