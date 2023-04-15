Observers give Sokoto supplementary elections pass mark

The ongoing National Assembly supplementary election in Sokoto has received a commendation from Accredited Observers for the smooth arrangements put in place by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Observers, which consist of ten Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), acknowledged the impressive turnout of voters.

Ambassador Prince Emeka, the leader of the Observers, spoke to journalists saying, “We have seen the readiness of INEC, with regards to the modalities towards ensuring a peaceful and credible election.”

He further mentioned that the Commissioner of Police and other security heads in charge of the election guaranteed a peaceful atmosphere for the conduct of…