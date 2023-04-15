Political thuggery, intimidation, low turnout mar INEC supplementary election in Edo

Political thuggery, intimidation, and low voter turnout on Saturday characterised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Supplementary Elections in Edo.

TRIBUNE ONLINE reports the elections, conducted across some areas in Egor, Oredo East, Ovia South West for the house of assembly, and Orhionmwon/Uhunmonde federal constituency, commenced between 8:30 am and 9 am with few electorates seen at the different voting areas.

At some of the centers visited, despite the presence of several security agents on ground, voters shunned the voting centres and attributed it to intimidation by a certain party.

While officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) didn’t…