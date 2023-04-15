Supplementary polls: Election fever grips 23 states

WITH supplementary elections holding in 23 states today, fear of insecurity has heightened tension among voters and other stakeholders.

The elections include supplementary governorship elections in 142 polling units in Kebbi State involving 94,209 votes and 69 polling units in Adamawa State with 36,935 voters expected to participate.

Five senatorial elections will also be concluded today. Three of the seats are in Sokoto State and one each in Zamfara and Kebbi states.

Also, 31 House of Representatives seats are expected to have their winners declared at the end of today’s exercise which will hold across 15 states with Sokoto alone accounting for 11 seats. Fifty House of Assembly…