Turn your overriped banana into bread

By Aderonke Adesanya

Banana bread is a type of sweet bread made from mashed bananas. It is a moist and sweet bread that is less expensive and easy to prepare. Here are instructions and ingredients you need to make yours at your convenience.

Ingredients

Softened butter,

Sugar

Eggs

Flour

Baking powder

Very ripe bananas

Salt

Vanilla extract for flavor

Instructions

Preheat your oven to 350°F. Grease the baking pan with butter, dust with some flour, and set aside.

Prepare the dry ingredients: In a bowl, mix together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt (if not using salted butter).

Mash together the ripe bananas in a medium bowl and set them aside. You can use a potato masher or a…