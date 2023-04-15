Turn your overriped banana into bread

By Aderonke Adesanya
Banana bread is a type of sweet bread made from mashed bananas. It is a moist and sweet bread that is less expensive and easy to prepare. Here are instructions and ingredients you need to make yours at your convenience.
Ingredients
Softened butter,
Sugar
Eggs
Flour
Baking powder
Very ripe bananas
Salt
Vanilla extract for flavor
Instructions
Preheat your oven to 350°F. Grease the baking pan with butter, dust with some flour, and set aside.
Prepare the dry ingredients: In a bowl, mix together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt (if not using salted butter).
Mash together the ripe bananas in a medium bowl and set them aside. You can use a potato masher or a…
Source: Nigerian Tribune