Wema Bank’s ALAT launches boot camp to celebrate 6th anniversary

The Sound of ALAT, according to the Wema Bank Head of Brand and Marketing Communications, Mabel Adeteye, is a boot camp and creative workshop aimed at supporting young creatives in the entertainment industry in Nigeria.

Speaking on the purpose of the creative workshop, she said, “We are excited to support young creatives in the entertainment industry through Sounds of ALAT. The workshop will provide a platform for participants to acquire industry knowledge and showcase their talent.

It is part of ALAT’s anniversary activities to give back to society by supporting young creatives and upcoming artists in the entertainment industry.

The event, which will run from May 1st to May 5th, 2023,…