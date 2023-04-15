What is gout arthritis? – Tribune Online

I just discovered that my right big and the joint is very swollen, hot and painful. The doctor diagnosed it as ‘Gout Arthritis’. Kindly let me know what this means.

Kelvin (by SMS)

Gout is a disease resulting from the deposition of urate crystals caused by the overproduction or under excretion of uric acid. The disease is often, but not always, associated with elevated serum uric acid levels. Clinical manifestations include acute and chronic arthritis, tophi, interstitial renal disease and uric acid nephrolithiasis. The diagnosis is based on the identification of uric acid crystals in joints, tissues or body fluids. Treatment goals include termination of the acute attack, prevention…