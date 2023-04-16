Adamawa: Disregard purported APC declaration – PDP reacts

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the people of Adamawa State, Nigerians and the International Community to disregard the purported declaration of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Aisha Dahiru, (Binani, as winner of the Adamawa State governorship election.

The call was contained in a statement issued on Sunday by Debo Ologunagba,

National Publicity Secretary, in which it also demanded for the immediate arrest and prosecution of the State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mallam Hudu Yunusa Ari, “for making such illegal declaration in criminal usurpation of the duties and powers of the Returning Officer, Prof Mohammed Mele, while collation…