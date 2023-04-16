Aisha Binani declared winner of Adamawa governorship election 

Senator Aisha Dahiru Binani, candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has been declared winner of the Adamawa governorship election.

Binani was declared on Sunday morning by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) after defeating the incumbent governor, Umar Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Barrister Hudu Yunusa, the Resident Electoral Commissioner for the state made the declaration following the supplementary election held Saturday.

Details later….

