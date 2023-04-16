Bayelsa guber: I’m willing to work with Lyon, Maciver, others — APC candidate, Sylva

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming 2023 Governorship Election in Bayelsa State, Chief Timipre Sylva, has expressed willingness to work with his contenders during the just concluded governorship primary where he emerged winner.

Chief Sylva in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media And Public Affairs, Mr. Julius Bokoru, said that he does not see his contenders such as Chief David Lyon, Joshua Maciver, Festus Daumiebi and others as ambitious individuals but as members who have true love and patriotism for the state and APC.

The former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources and Leader of the APC in Bayelsa, thanked members of the party and…