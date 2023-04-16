Differ, Defer – Tribune Online

Sample 1: “…Prof. Itse Sagay called out supporters of the Labour Party over how they attack anyone whose opinion defers from theirs.” (Keyamo reacts as Prof. Sagay said he accepts Prof. Soyinka’s views about the Obedients…Opera News, 12 April, 2023)

The word that interests us is defers which occurs in the following context: “attack anyone whose opinion defers from theirs.” Thecontext does mediate the idea of difference of opinion. But is that the dictionary meaning of the word defer? I want readers to realise that the writer has confused the meaning and usage of differ with those of defer. Of course, the words defer and differ would have similar presentations in speech. One…