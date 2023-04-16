Is Obi the target of power tussle in Labour Party?

In the last few weeks, Nigerians’ attention has shifted from the legal battle instituted at the presidential election Tribunal by the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Gregory Obi. The focus of the citizenry has moved towards the leadership tussle that has engulfed the ‘Obidient’ party. But in his view, the factional youth leader of the party, Prince Kennedy Ahanotu, has said that the whole melodrama is targeted at crippling the court case by Obi to retrieve his mandate.

It will be recalled that a few days back, the presidential candidate had said he was under pressure to leave the country. In a tweet, the former Anambra State governor had noted that the pressure on…