LP’s Ogene wins reps seat in Anambra

Labour Party (LP) candidate for Ogbaru federal constituency of Anambra, Hon. Victor Afam Ogene has been declared winner of the constituency poll.

He was declared winner by the Returning officer, Dr Kingsley Ubaorji, a lecturer at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka, after Saturday supplementary election conducted in 45 polling units in the federal constituency.

Ogene defeated the incumbent representative of the federal constituency, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon Chukwuka Onyema and candidate of the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Hon. Arinze Awogu who came distant second and third, respectively.

Hon. Victor Afam Ogene polled a total of 10,851…