My victory ordained by God Almighty — Tambuwal

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has described his electoral victory at the just concluded Senatorial Election as one ordained by God.

The governor, however dedicated his victory in the election to God and the people of the Sokoto South Senatorial district.

Tambuwal while speaking with journalists shortly after his declaration as the Senator elect by the Independent National Electoral Commission, assured the people of this Senatorial district adequate representation.

He promised to used his vast experience as a three-term member of the Federal House of Representatives to bring development to the people of the Sokoto South Senatorial district.

“I am by the grace of God…