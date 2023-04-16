Promote peace not hatred, Ekiti monarch urges FCTA staff

Lawrence Bajah, Abuja

The Ojurin of Ijurin-Ekiti in Ekiti state, Joachim Afolabi has called on the staff of Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to centre their activities on peace and not hatred.

He said as civil servants, they must not come to work or office wrapped in anger, hatred and malice.

Afolabi stated this when the Director of Press in the office of Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Anthony Ogunleye led some staff of the administration on a thank you visit to the Oba, after burying his father at the weekend.

The monarch said occupying a high position in an office should not be seen as an opportune time to stoke embers of hatred.

He said: “Peace is a…