Senator Achonu emerges LP guber candidate in Imo

Athan Achonu, a former senator of Okigwe zone (Imo North) has emerged the candidate of the Labour Party (LP) for the November 11th Imo governorship election.

While announcing the result of the primary election held at the Library Event centre, Owerri on Saturday, the Returning Officer of the election, Barr. Calistus Ihejiagwa said Achonu polled a total number of 134 votes to beat his closest rival, General Lincoln Ogunewe who got 121 votes.

He said, “Athan Achonu, having certified the requirements by polling the highest number of votes in the primary exercise, is hereby returned as the Imo governorship of the Labour Party.”

Athan also ran alongside Martin Agbaso, Captain Val Mbamara and…