Supplementary Election: APC retains Gumel Fed Constituency, 2 HoA seats in Jigawa

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the winner of Saturday’s supplementary election for Gumel-Gagarawa-Suletankar-Maigatari-Suletankar-Maigatari-Maigatari federal constituency in Jigawa.

Sani who won the election for his second term scored 49,893 votes after Saturday’s Supplementary elections.

Prof. Ahmed Baita, the INEC Returning Officer in Gumel announced that Sani Nazifi was the winner of the election and defeated his main rival, Ahmed Habu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 46,537 votes.

“Sani Nazifi of APC having satisfied the requirements of the law, is hereby declared the…