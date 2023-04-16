The crisis rocking the Kogi State Chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) took a new dimension as two factions have produced different candidates for the November Governorship Election in the State.

The candidates are Dele Williams who emerged at a State Congress under the leadership of the Ogga Kingsley Temitope faction as the ADC State Chairman while Hon. Leke Abejide also emerged in another congress.

In a unanimous endorsement by all the delegates in the State Congress held at Lilly Ground Hotel, Dele Williams was announced as the ADC Governorship candidate by Hon. Kennedy Odion, the ADC Acting National Secretary, who was the Returning Officer.

Don-Norman Obinna, ADC Chairman…