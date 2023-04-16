We’ll count IDPs in Benue, other states— NPC

The 2023 population and housing census will count International Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Benue State, the National Population Commission (NPC) has said.

It is responding to the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, and the President of Middle Belt Forum, Dr. Bitrus Pogu, calls on the Federal Government to postpone the 2023 Population and Housing Census slated to be conducted from 3rd to 7th May 2023 due to fear of exclusion of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the census exercise.

They had asked the FG to provide adequate security for the IDPs in Benue and elsewhere in the country to enable them to return to their usual places of residence before the 2023 Census was…