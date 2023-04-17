‘AAYO’ – The myth of new talent (2)

I apologize for breaking the flow of this subject last week. It was not intentional.

In principle, there is nothing wrong in engaging new talent if there is reasonable guarantee or reason to believe they can bring on board an injection of new energy and performance that challenges and provokes the people they met in the organization to higher levels of excellence, especially when the area of expertise is a critically needed one. However, as is often the case, new talent may not be the silver bullet you need when there is a shortage of capacity in-house.

If the new talent comes in with a pip on his shoulder, and wastes no time in letting everyone he meets on ground know that he is the…