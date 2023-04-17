Adamawa Guber: Hold violators of Electoral Act accountable – CDD charges INEC

The Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) said it observed with concern the unhealthy twist of events involving the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (INEC) who illegally took over the responsibility of the Returning Officer by declaring the result of the governorship election.

CDD in a statement signed by its Director Idayat Hassan condemned what it described as brazen violation of the clear provisions of the Electoral Act 2022.

CDD said the Electoral Act, 2022 makes it abundantly clear in Section 25 (2f) that: “The returning officer shall announce the result and declare the winner of the election at the State Collation Centre in the case of election of a Governor of a…