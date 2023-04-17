Adamawa poll: PDP demands REC’s arrest

From Taiwo Amodu, Leon Usigbe and Austin Ajayi

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has demanded the arrest of the Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mallam Hudu Yunusa Ari, for declaring the purported result of the gubernatorial election in the state even before the conclusion of collation.

Addressing a press conference at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja on Sunday, the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Debo Ologunagba, who made the demand also alleged that the PDP is in possession of a confessional statement affirming that some people received the sum of N2 billion to compromise the election.

He said the REC should be arrested “for making such…