Devon King’s Oil set to cushion consumers’ economic pains

The management of PZ Wilmar, manufacturers of Devon King’s Oil has announced plans to give out the sum of N11m, and over N25million worth of airtime, in its national consumer promotion, aimed at rewarding loyal customers and cushioning the effects of the economic crunch the average Nigerian is presently grappling with.

Speaking at the flag-off of the promo tagged the ‘Mega Millionaire Promo’, in Lagos, recently, Head of Marketing, PZ Wilmar, Chioma Mbanugo, explained that the idea of the reward initiative stemmed from the need to appreciate the brand’s teeming customers for their loyalty and support over the years.

She attributed the brand’s exploits in the nation’s Fast…