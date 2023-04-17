Dino Melaye’s victory great danger to PDP’s unity — Ex-dep Gov, Awoniyi

Former Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Architect Yomi Awoniyi, has described the victory of Senator Dino Melaye as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for November 11 governorship election in Kogi State as a great threat to the party.

Awoniyi, who is an aspirant in the PDP governorship primary election held on Sunday, 16th April 2023, disclosed this on Monday in a statement made available to newsmen in Lokoja.

The former deputy governor, who alleged that the PDP primary was not free and fair, said the election that brought Melaye as the party flagbearer was flawed.

While explaining that Senator Melaye’s victory is a pyrrhic one, Awoniyi further alleged that 158 votes of 739 votes…