Eleven die of heatstroke at Indian award event

Eleven people have reportedly died from heatstroke with many admitted to hospital after attending an awards ceremony in India’s Maharashtra state.

The event was organised at the Kharghar International Corporate Park grounds to confer an award on social worker Dattatreya Narayan Dharmadhikari, popularly known as Appasaheb Dharmadhikari.

It was attended by top politicians, including India’s Home Minister Amit Shah and leaders from the state’s governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The government-sponsored event took place in open ground under a blazing sun and lasted for several hours.





