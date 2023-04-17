Lagos PDP denies suspending chairman

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Lagos has denied suspending the State Chairman, Hon. Phillip Aivoji and thereby passed a vote of confidence on him.

This is coming against a report in the media that the Lagos State Chairman of the PDP and the State Deputy Chairman, Mr. Tai Benedict have been suspended by the Ward Executives of the party in Ward E of Badagry Local Government Area over alleged gross violation of the party’s constitution.

In a letter signed by the Executives of Ward E (PDP) Keta-West of Badagry and obtained by TRIBUNE ONLINE, the party said they were surprised, dumbfounded and shocked to read in the media the purported letter of suspension of our able state chairman…