Liquidity crunch pushes banks’ borrowing from CBN to N240.57bn in four months

Data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has showed that deposit money banks’ (DMBs) borrowing from the Central Bank’s Standing Lending Facility (SLF) increased to N240.57 billion on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 from N78.95 billion as of December 12, 2022, when new naira notes were launched by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The commercial banks’ borrowings from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) surged by 204.71 percent in four months, signalling that they faced a liquidity squeeze in the period as the country’s demonetisation drive triggered chronic cash shortages.

