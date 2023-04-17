Ooni meets Kenyan President in Nairobi

In continuation of his parley with world leaders across the continent, Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II (CFR) recently visited East Africa, Kenya in Nairobi.

During his visit, Ooni met with Kenyan President, His Excellency, William Samoei Ruto on a state visit accompanied by Governor of Machakos County in Kenya, Her Excellency Wavinya Ndeti and his queen; Olori Temitope Enitan Ogunwusi, to discuss his Global Peace Agenda and his Ojaja Pan-African Business Initiatives which is currently extending its tentacles outside the shores of Nigeria and his pursuit of welfarism for people of African descent, unification of African people globally for peace and economic stability as the…