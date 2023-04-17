PMI urges accelerated digital adoption for massive skill-shifts

Project Management Institute (PMI) has stressed the need for the nation’s tertiary institutions to accelerate digital adoption to enable them achieve massive skill-shifts.

The institute’s Managing Director, Sub-Saharan Africa, George Asamani, made this submission in a paper, titled ‘Reimagining Higher Education in Nigeria”.

Asamani argued that the global health pandemic experienced recently, accelerated digital adoption by five years, a development, he stated, had resulted in massive skill-shifts.

He however noted that such trend would only be sustained, and accelerated further, when organisations demand digital skills far beyond the IT function and deep into other areas of the…