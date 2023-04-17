Prof Okoroma picks ADC guber ticket in Imo

In a keenly contested primary election held in Owerri, the capital of Imo State, Prof James Okoroma has emerged as the Governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The Chairman of the Electoral Panel from Abuja, Barr. Igwe Emeka Benjamin, announced the election result, declaring Prof Okoroma as the winner with a total of 990 votes. He defeated another eminent contestant, Prof. Okey Okoro, who garnered only 715 votes.

In his acceptance speech after his declaration, Prof. James Okoroma described his emergence as the ADC Governorship candidate as a call to duty towards the liberation of Imo State. He promised to continue from where the former Governor of Imo State, the…