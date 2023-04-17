The imperative of leadership success

The essence of leadership is the deployment of available resources to get results that will improve the lot of everyone. Leaders are like thermostat, because they determine what happens to everyone in the sphere of their influence; they are a compass, which provides direction to others; an engine which gives life to their organizations; the railway track which ensures that the train gets to its destination; and the anchor which stabilizes their organizations. Hence, the appropriateness of John Maxwell’s assertion that everything rises and falls on leadership.

Why leaders must succeed

The success of a leader impacts positively on others. When a leader runs his organization very well, then…