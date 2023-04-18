Abide by law, return attacks with equal measure, Obi tells supporters 

Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Gregory Obi, has tasked his supporters to return all forms of attack by the opposition to its quest with equal measure.

The Labour Party Presidential Candidate who addressed the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the Party in Asaba, said while they do this, they should ensure that they abide by the law of the land.

He pointed out that he has never knowingly broken any law of the land and encouraged his supporters to be law-abiding.

This is according to a statement released by the Obi-Datti Media office, titled: “Obi at Labour Party NEC Meeting, calls for Calm and Steadfast to the Course”

“The Presidential Candidate of the…