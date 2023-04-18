Adamawa: I didn’t give out N2bn for declaration of results – Binani

The All Progressives Congress, APC, Governorship candidate in Adamawa, Senator Aishatu Dahiru (Binani) has denied allegations that she gave a sum of N2 billion as a bribe to some staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to declare her as Governor-elect.

Recall that the electoral umpire had on Sunday suspended collation for the Saturday supplementary governorship election in the state, after the state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner, Hudu Yunusa Ari announced Aisha Dahiru as the winner of the election.

According to her, an officer of the Department of State Services made the “very bizarre, unfounded wild allegations” against her.

Binani is a statement on Tuesday…