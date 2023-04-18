Adamawa REC’s ‘subversive’ action must be punished ― Acting PDP Chairman

The acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ambassador Iliya Damagum, on Tuesday, asserted that the action of Mallam Yunusa-Ari, the Resident Electoral Commissioner of Adamawa State, which he described as subversive conduct, must not go unpunished.

He has therefore restated the call of the party for his immediate arrest and prosecution for his attempt to award victory to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Adamawa State gubernatorial election even though the collation of results had not been concluded.

Addressing a press conference at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja, the party boss accused Yunusa-Ari of trying to subvert the will of the people,…