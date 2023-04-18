Court ignores Binani’s motion, gives reasons

A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, refused to hear an ex-parte motion filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the Adamawa governorship election, Sen. Aisha Dahiru-Ahmed, popularly called “Binani”.

Justice Inyang Ekwo, instead, ordered the APC candidate’s counsel, Mohammed Sheriff, to address the court on issue of jurisdiction before hearing the substantive motion.

Upon resumed hearing on the matter, Afeez Matomi, announced appearance for Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri, the 3rd respondent in the suit, shortly after Sheriff mentioned his name.

Justice Ekwo then asked Matomi if he had been served.

The lawyer told the court that though they were yet to be served, they had…