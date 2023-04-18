Dialogue with Cameroon to reduce flooding, Ohaneze tells FG

The Federal Government has been urged to enter into talks with the government of Cameroon on when and how best to release water from its own dams to reduce taking other neighbouring countries unaware.

The Vice President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Damian Okeke-Ogene, who made the call equally appealed to the government to build more dams across the country to reduce the devastation of annual flooding.

He said Nigeria, has lost huge human and material resources over the years to deluge and should not continue to rely on relocating people to riverine areas whenever there is a threat of flooding.

He explained that unless proactive measures are taken, the country will find it difficult…