Genuine realtors still in business of real estate investment —Godiva

THE Chief Executive Officer of Best Source Homes And Properties Ltd, Ambassador Ogunmiloye Godiva, has stated that genuine realtors are still in the business of real estate investment in Nigeria, saying that it is not all those in the business are fraudulent.

Godiva, who stated this during a press conference in Lagos, noted that those who are interested in subscribing should only do so with utmost caution instead of assuming those in the business are out to scam prospective subscribers.

She added that investing in real estate is far profitable and different from other ones in terms of building and creation of wealth for present and future purposes.

Godiva said: “It is true that we have…