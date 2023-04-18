How I survived another accident — Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

The Kogi Central Senatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the last election, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has given glory to God for surviving another accident.

The politician took to her Instagram to share photos of her stitched face, saying that her spirit remains unbroken.

She made the revelation on her social media page.

According to Akpoti-Uduaghan, the car accident happened last Friday.

The politician confirmed in her statement that the driver of her vehicle was saved by the airbag.

She wrote:

“To God be all glory, I survived another accident on Friday the 14th of April 2023 along Abuja-Lokoja highway.

“Many thanks to the diligent staff of Teaching…