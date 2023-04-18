Husband, wife must contribute for family to run properly — Catholic women leader

Husbands and wives have been described as two equal wheels of a perfect chariot which must work together to ensure proper running of the family.

The Abuja Archdiocesan President of the Catholic Women Organisation, Mrs Ebele Okoye made the comparison at the 2023 Mothering Sunday Celebration and launching of Empowerment programme at the St Luke’s Catholic Church, Kubwa, Abuja.

She said the traditional social role of women and men for years has been that woman is the lady of the house (House wife) who takes care of the family, being focused on children and their happiness.

Mrs Okoye also said the traditional occupational roles attributed to women are related to caring of others (Home Keeper,…