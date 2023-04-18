Ijo Orunmila Chief Priest charges Nigerian on love, unity

The Spiritual Head of Ijo Orunmila Adulawo, Oluwo Ifagbemi Fajobi, has urged Nigerians to come together and embrace love and unity, shun violence, especially now that God had helped the country conclude peacefully the 2023 General Elections.

Fajobi made the call during the 89th Founder’s Day Anniversary of the organization and 20th year anniversary of his stewardship as the head of the religious body, which took place at the headquarters and worship center of the organization at Ososa, Ogun State, Nigeria.

The traditionalist, in a statement made available to newsmen, maintained that, now that God had helped the country and indeed all Nigerians scale through the hurdle of the election,…