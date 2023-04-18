Ondo NURTW drags govt to court over closure of office

The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Ondo state has dragged the state government before a Magistrate Court sitting in Akure, the state capital, challenging the continued closure of its headquarters in the state without any cause or reasons.

In the suit filed by the Caretaker Committee members of the union in the state, asking the court for an order to restrain the state government or its agents and officials from further disallowing the NURTW and other Caretaker Committee Members of the Union from using their head office in Akure.

The NURTW sought the court order to restrain the Ondo State government, the state governor, the Park Management Committee, Ondo State…