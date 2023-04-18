The five-year service bill on doctors

THE penchant for treating the symptoms rather than the disease itself seems to know no boundaries in Nigeria’s official circles. The government, whether it is the executive or the legislative arm, is always looking for the easiest, albeit often the costliest, way out of any national challenge, and it does so in a manner that does not resolve the main issue. This is the context within which the ill-advised five-year service bill on doctors currently undergoing legislative action in the House of Representatives can be construed. If the bill is passed into law, medical doctors will be required to undergo a minimum of five years residency in Nigeria before they will be granted licences to…