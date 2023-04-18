US diplomatic convoy attacked ― Blinken

US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken has said that a US diplomatic convoy came under fire in Sudan on Monday but nobody was hurt.

“This action was reckless, it was irresponsible and of course unsafe,” he told reporters in Japan after G7 talks.

Sudan has been gripped for days by deadly fighting between rival forces.

Earlier, it was reported that the EU’s ambassador in Sudan, Aidan O’Hara, has been assaulted at his home in the capital Khartoum.

Irish Foreign Minister, Micheál Martin said that O’Hara was not “seriously hurt” but described the attack as a “gross violation of obligations to protect diplomats”. Stating that “outstanding Irish and European diplomat who is…