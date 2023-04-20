FG, Edo progress on Benin Port project, issue request for proposal to bidders

The Chairman of the Benin Port Project, Engr. Greg Ogbeifun, working with the Project Transaction Advisers, CPCS, has disclosed that the Request for Proposal (RFP) for the port project has been issued to bidders by the Transaction Adviser, CPCS.

In a statement, Ogbeifun reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to the development of the port project, which he said is expected to bring about significant economic benefits to the state and the country.

He stated that Benin Port is among the legacy projects of Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration to drive industrial and economic growth in Edo.

“The port, upon completion, will boost export earnings, create employment opportunities,…