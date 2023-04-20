Troops neutralize scores, nab 40 terrorists, recover assorted weapons

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Thursday disclosed that its troops have neutralized several terrorists believed to be members of the dreaded Boko Haram and Islamic West Africa Province (ISWAP) groups, arrested 40 while 501 others and members of their families surrendered to troops in the North-East region zone in its renewed efforts to end insurgency activities in the country.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen Musa Danmada disclosed this during the bi-weekly media briefing with the Defence Correspondents on the Operations of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security forces at the various theaters in the Six-geo-political zones of the country in the last two weeks.

Nigerian Tribune