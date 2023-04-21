FG calls for ceasefire in Sudan, sets to evacuate Nigerian nationals

The Federal Government of Nigeria is deeply concerned about the escalation of the conflict in Sudan between the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary group, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which has brought deaths and untold suffering to civilians.

A statement signed by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Francisca Omaluyi, maintained that “the non-adherence of the warring parties to numerous international calls for a ceasefire has worsened the plight of civilians and made it impossible to embark on their evacuation. Nigeria, therefore, wishes to reiterate the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire.

“In the meantime, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is in…