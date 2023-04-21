Governor Bello receives Sameera Abu Ali

On Friday, Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello played host to Hajia Sameera Mohammed Abu, the wife of the late Kogi-born Army officer, Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Abu Ali CON, at his official residence, Lugard House, Lokoja.

While commending Hajia Sameera Abu Ali for her patience and belief in the will of the Almighty, Governor Bello said his administration will continue to keep in touch with those that were left behind by their loved ones who died in active duties. He said no matter the amount of succour and assistance the government and individuals provide for those who lost their loved ones, there are always burdens that can only be controlled by the Almighty, citing the father’s love…