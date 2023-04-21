The owners of Nigeria and their multiple worlds

MOST of those wielding political power, today, in Nigeria at the local, state and federal levels need to be ‘applauded’ for continuing ‘faithfully’ in building more solid structures on the foundations laid for inequality by their predecessors. They have succeeded in contributing to the creation and sustenance of two different worlds for the (oppressors) owners of Nigeria and (oppressed) others. At this juncture, we must state as always, metaphorically, that the mentioned reality is not and should not be simplistically, in a pedestrian, shallow-thinking manner, ascribed to an Obasanjo, a Yar’Adua, a Jonathan or a Buhari. It is, and should be treated as, an inherited and…